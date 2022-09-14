The ratings and viewership data are in for the Sept. 13 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the anniversary episode had an audience of 728,000. That’s a nearly 6.5% improvement over last Tuesday’s Worlds Collide fallout episode, and the best number since last October’s Halloween Havoc edition of the show.

Last night’s episode was billed as a one year anniversary celebration for the 2.0 rebranding, and closed with a video which seemed to close the technicolor chapter of the developmental show’s history. So we can’t credit the return of the black-and-gold with the big number, but it’s an interesting bit of trivia.

The ratings picture wasn’t as noteworthy. The .15 among 18-49 year olds was down slightly from Sept. 6, but right in the range NXT’s been operating in for the last couple months. It landed the show in 14th place among cable originals last night, behind news, live sports, and reality shows.

Is it onward and upward from here for NXT 3.0 (or whatever HBK calls the new era)?

Let us know what you think after you refresh your memory about NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

