The Judgement Day needs to step up their kayfabe injury game

The Mon., Sept. 12 Raw ended with The Judgement Day assaulting Edge. The WWE Hall of Famer won his main event match against Dominik Mysterio via disqualification when Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley got involved. The heel quartet not only beat down Dom’s opponent — they also kicked his father Rey’s butt, too.

It was also designed to write Edge off television for a few weeks. It’s the second time Judgement Day’s done that this year; Bálor joined the group in June then led another assault on the Rated R Superstar that put him out for most of the next two months.

Today (Sept. 14) on The Bump, we got the storyline update on Edge’s injury. Multiple chairshots to the leg and a Coup de Grace delivered to a chair wrapped around his knee left a grade 2 MCL sprain:

BREAKING: Following an attack from #TheJudgmentDay on #WWERaw, an MRI on @EdgeRatedR revealed a grade 2 MCL sprain. pic.twitter.com/gFc99fQ1I3 — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2022

That’s worse than a grade 1 sprain, but shouldn’t require surgery like a grade 3 would. A few weeks of RICE (rest, ice, compression, elevation) and he should be fine.

Frankly, I’m a little disappointed in TJD. From a four-on-two mauling like that, I’d expect at least a contusion or two. Maybe a note about lower body weakness? We’re gonna need to see a little more out of Judgement Day before they’re ready to move up the card.