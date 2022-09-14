EC3 says WWE knew about his recent Velveteen Dream accusation

Recently, EC3 shared a disturbing story about his time working in WWE Developmental with Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark. EC3 (real name Michael Hutter) told Sportskeeda:

“We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pisses, so there... “When I walk in there and I see a phone selfie-style, propped up, on, filming, where if somebody is going to take a pee, they would have their phallus out urinating into the water... I’m like, ‘What is going on? Am I tripping?’ I shouldn’t be because I don’t do drugs that would trip me out, so I’m like, ‘This is actually happening.’ What I did was I took the phone, I stopped the recording, I made sure the pee pee video of my wee wee was deleted because that was happening in my home, by the way. “So delete, put it back, turn it back on so it looked like it was still happening... ha ha, the big elaborate ruse... I walk out of my own bathroom because this is where I live, I sit on the couch, I go and I wait, and he goes right back in the bathroom. “I go back in right after that… phone’s gone. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this.’”

In the Sportskeeda interview, EC3 seemed to indicate the story was well known around WWE. He addressed that in a more straight-forward fashion while talking to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count:

“It was known. Talent was involved. It’s a wild tale and a lot of people did know...even being part of it where I was kind of at the forefront of it because it was my home, taking it up the chain, being there, getting there. People sometimes don’t want the boat rocked from an office perspective. Sometimes, talent is doing well and drawing money. They’ll be protected.”

One of troubling things about “the office” being aware of this allegation of inappropriate sexual behavior against Dream but not doing anything about it is that when he was accused by people outside the company of inappropriate sexual behavior, Triple H told the media WWE’s investigation didn’t turn up anything. The alleged incidents were more than a year apart, and weren’t the same type of violation. But if EC3’s story was in Dream’s personnel file, you’d hope that wouldn’t count as “we didn’t find anything.”

Speaking with both Sportskeeda & The Ten Count, EC3 wondered if the concussion he suffered in their 2018 TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 match wasn’t the result of an accident. He told Fall:

“The butterfly effect [of the bathroom incident], in theory, working with him later, being concussed. Was that purposeful? It kind of ruined my run and kind of ruined my life in a sense. It put me in a bad spot because of the issues with the concussions that stemmed from it. That’s not to put the blame on it, but that’s my story and it’s the truth.”

EC3 is doing media promoting his Control Your Narrative promotion, which recently lost two of its top draws when Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross re-signed with WWE. Clark hasn’t wrestled since his WWE release in May of last year, and is currently facing unrelated criminal charges in Florida.