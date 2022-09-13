NXT is getting a new look

Right at the end of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, the one-year anniversary celebration of the brand’s new look and purpose, a short video was played. Narrated by Shawn Michaels, who runs the show there now, it made clear a new look and feel is coming to the developmental brand:

“NXT has been and always will be about developing the Superstars of tomorrow. While we will always reflect and acknowledge the past, NXT is constantly evolving with a focus on the future. Superstars develop and move on but our message to our passionate fans will never change. We are NXT.”

That’s not quite the Black & Gold logo of the past, but something close to it. This would seem to be the end of the “2.0” era of NXT, complete with its colorful look and feel at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. We’ll have to wait and see just how much they change that up.

But like the tweet says, they’re constantly evolving.

