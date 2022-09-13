Solo Sikoa wins the North American championship

The Bloodline stays dripping in gold.

Carmelo Hayes was supposed to defend his North American championship against the winner of a fan poll, with the options being Von Wagner, Joe Gacy, and Wes Lee (the old illusion of choice, considering fans are almost always going to vote for the one babyface over either of the two heels). Naturally, Lee won the vote and was all set to challenge for the title in the main event of NXT 2.0 this week.

Only he was taken out by both Hayes and Trick Williams backstage. Whoever would replace him?

You already know, considering you read the title of this post.

Indeed, new Bloodline member Solo Sikoa hit the scene and followed up on his promise that he’s “got next,” sliding right into the spot Lee’s lack of medical clearance created. And wouldn’t you know it, despite the odds, Sikoa made his Tribal Chief proud by winning another championship for the family.

Think he shows up with it on Friday Night SmackDown this week?

