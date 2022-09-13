WrestleMania is going Hollywood once again next year, as the big show will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 & 2, 2023. Considering the branding, it’s only natural that rumors have persisted WWE wants to bring The Rock in for a big main event match.

If they can pull it off, there’s really only one man he would — or even should — be wrestling.

That man, Roman Reigns, was asked about doing just that at WrestleMania 39 by Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast and had this to say:

“I don’t book the show, bro. You know that. I’m up for anybody, like I said. They keep trying. Everybody keeps trying on this one. If it works out then I’m ready. And it seems like it’s been that way. All the big names, all the big stars, whether they’re from our business, from the movies, to the Internet now, I’ve been in a very cool groove to where these things have kind have just come to me. So hopefully they’ll just continue to do that with them.”

That’s just about the best answer you’re going to get from him at this point in time, I guess. But he would be a fool to want any other match.

Here’s to hoping it happens, even though he doesn’t book the show, bro.

Here’s the full interview: