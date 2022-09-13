Austin Theory is tired of people like Kevin Owens downplaying his achievements

The Kevin Owens/Austin Theory program that started after Clash at the Castle has heated up quickly.

KO’s promo on Theory last week — shortly after Mr. Money in the Bank again failed to even successfully cash in his contract for a title shot, let alone win a belt — was pretty good. Even better was following it by pinning young Austin.

But when Owens saw Theory attack Johnny Gargano while the returning former NXT champ was celebrating a win over Chad Gable, the Prizefighter had to give Mr. Money in the Bank another piece of his mind. It’s a great speech, and would probably get my vote for best babyface promo of the past week if Jon Moxley hadn’t delivered this one.

“Prove me wrong. Prove all of these people wrong. You know how to do it? You know how to do it? I’ll tell you. You stop thinking about the moments that were handed to you, and you start making your own moments. You know how to do that? You check your ego at the door, you look at yourself in the mirror, you realize you’re not as good as you think you are, but you let your passion drive you to get better. And more importantly you leave everything you have in this ring every time you step foot in front of these people. That — that’s how you prove me wrong. That’s how you become the future. That’s how you become the face of WWE.”

Would A-Town take his words to heart? Of course not. Flexing on KO led to another brawl, and that will give us another singles match on the Sept. 19 Raw.

But first, Theory had something to get off his chest. The 25 year old ran down his already impressive resume to say...

“I’m tired of people trying to downplay my achievements like I haven’t busted my ass. I’m the future, and the future is right in front of you.”

Nothing fancy, but a good story featuring guys with a natural conflict. It’ll be interesting to see how that story goes from here, with Owens in the midst of repackaging & push, and Theory holding a title shot for the next six or so months.

Let us know what you think, and who you got next week.