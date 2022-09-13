The stalking, kidnapping, home invading weirdo is the babyface?

I like that pro wrestling does its best to tell compelling stories with rich characters who don’t necessarily fit into perfect boxes. Stone Cold Steve Austin beat up his boss, poured concrete into his car, pulled a fake gun on him and shot it at his head, drenched him in beer from a powerful hose, and so much more. Throughout all of this, he was the babyface, the anti-hero you were happy to cheer because Vince McMahon’s character, Mr. McMahon, was the worst kind of asshole and he deserved every bit of it.

Sometimes, though, I have a hard time understanding the alignment of certain characters in certain stories.

Such is the case on Monday Night Raw lately, where Dexter Lumis has been spending his time on the main roster repeatedly stalking and kidnapping The Miz. This week, he upped the ante and executed a home invasion, where The Miz’s children were present, and made himself a drawing of the man’s family to show off to … us, I guess? He held it up to the window to show the camera, just as creepy as a person can be.

The fans in the arena cheered this.

I don’t get it.

The Miz is a heel and therefore you can generally endorse bad things happening to him but how and why are we to endorse what Lumis is doing? There’s a world of difference between Austin terrorizing the billionaire who terrorized him and Lumis invading a home where Miz’s very young children are. It’s just a bit too weird and nonsensical for my tastes, but your mileage may vary.

Anyway, here are all the videos for Raw this week: