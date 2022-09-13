WWE NXT preview (Sept. 13, 2022): In review

NXT 2.0 airs tonight (Sept. 13) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Superstar of the Year

Even when NXT felt like a technicolor televised training session in the early days of 2.0, it was still fascinating to see wrestlers we didn’t know — very well if at all — get a chance on television for WWE.

A year ago, we didn’t even know some of these names. Now we’re being asked to vote on who we feel is the biggest Superstar of NXT 2.0 (you can do that here):

Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, The Creed Brothers, Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes, Chase University, Pretty Deadly, Santos Escobar, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, Nikkita Lyons, Roxanne Perez

As much as I want to encourage everyone to vote Chase U, there’s really three options.

As NXT champion Bron Breakker’s proven he can relied upon in the main event. Shouldering that responsibility with little experience (and perhaps feeling some pressure to carry on the family tradition) is no small feat. There doesn’t seem to be a ton of buzz about him at this point, though. A great year all things considered, but not a standout one.

It could be booking that’s slowing Bron’s rise. That’s a factor for North American champ Carmelo Hayes, too. Hayes has delivered numerous great matches for the workrate crowd. He (and Trick Williams) have updated the classic cocky heel gimmick (and one done well by Melo’s mentor Shawn Michaels), making it their own. But since most of that is taking place down the card from the main title feuds, it’s hard to say The A Champ is the biggest Superstar.

Which brings us to the ladies. Only Mandy Rose has a belt right now — the NXT Women’s title — but the trio all held gold for most of 2.0’s first year. Toxic Attraction has helped Rose become a singles star that pretty much everyone agrees would fit right in on Raw or SmackDown. The act has Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin getting some time on the main roster shows. They’re a developmental system success story.

So while they’re not my personal favorites, TA probably gets my vote. Who do you think is the biggest Superstar of NXT 2.0’s first year?

The rest of the title scene

The votes have already been tallied for another of the polls for tonight, and we’ve chosen a steel cage for The Creeds challenge of NXT Tag Team champions Pretty Deadly. Kit Wilson & Elton Prince won the belts at Worlds Collide... in no small part thanks to Damon Kemp turning on his Diamond Mine partners Brutus & Julius. The cage should keep Kemp from getting involved here as part of his quest for respect, right?

Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. probably deserve another shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship after Kayden Carter & Katana Chance retained at Worlds Collide thanks to the previously mentioned Jayne & Dolin. We’ll see if they stick around to get one after getting revenge against the TA duo last week. If not, the winners of tonight’s Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James & Ariana Grace match might have the inside track on one.

Used up the bold above, but you should know Breakker still seems to be embroiled with the UK imports after he & Tyler Bate were attacked by JD McDonagh after beating Gallus a week ago. And Hayes will defend his title against the winner of a fan vote between Wes Lee, Von Wagner & Joe Gacy (Lee, who lost a singles match to McDonagh last Tuesday, was at one point leading by a wide margin). Oh, and I guess Mandy is still chilling, savoring defending her belt at Worlds Collide without any help.

Note: Check out Richie DiMaso’s take on a similar topic here.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Cameron Grimes is a wanted man. Joe Gacy & Schism left him alone last week, and Tony D’Angelo swooped in to try and recruit him to the Family. Grimey said no, and now faces a two-on-one match against Tony D & Stacks... unless he can find a partner! Who could it be...

- Lash Legend has allied herself with Pretty Deadly, and found herself mixed up in their rivalry with Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs & Fallon Henley. Tonight, Legend goes one on one with Henley.

- Two more matches to go in Axiom & Nathan Frazier’s best of three series... unless Axiom wins the next one. Cause he won the first one. Math!

- Things seem far from over for Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade, too. At least Perez had a moment standing tall with Meiko Satomura.

- Here’s a set-up you don’t see everyday... Hank Walker has the thankless job of heading up a security detail at the PC. Javier Bernal walks around calling himself “Big Body Javy” and being a jerk to anyone he deems as beneath him. So they’re gonna wrestle ‘bout it.

As @javierbernalWWE is halted outside of the locker room by security, “Big Body Javy” begins to argue with @HankWalker_WWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1OGTX9OECB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2022

What will you be looking for on NXT tonight?