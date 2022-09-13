WWE NXT results, live blog (Sept. 13, 2022): One Year Anniversary

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what’s been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: Carmelo Hayes will defend the North American title against an opponent chosen by fan vote! The Creeds try to win the Tag Team championship from Pretty Deadly in a match where we voted for the stipulation!, Plus, Cameron Grimes brings a MYSTERY PARTNER to his showdown with Tony D’Angelo & Stacks, Ariana Grace teams up with Kiana James to battle Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark, Fallon Henley & Lash Legend “throw down”, Hank Walker wants to teach Javier Bernal some manners, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 13