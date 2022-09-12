Dakota Kai & IYO SKY win WWE women’s tag team titles

WWE built up the Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY rematch for the women’s tag team titles around the fact that the former’s championship victory in the tournament final was unfair. Indeed, Aliyah pinned Kai when Kai wasn’t the legal wrestler.

A conspiracy?!?

Just a mix up, of course, but one that suited their needs in booking a second showdown on Monday Night Raw this week in Portland. This time, things would be different, Damage CTRL claimed, because they had a plan they would stick to.

They were right!

Bayley assisted on the outside, naturally, but the clear and obvious focus was to single out Aliyah, who has been presented as the weak link in the duo, and just keep Rodriguez from taking over. They did exactly that, with Kai finishing off Aliyah to get her payback and make them the new tag team champions.

