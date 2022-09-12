The ratings are in for Sept. 9.

SmackDown enjoyed a nice bounce coming out of Clash at the Castle — and again not being pre-empted by any NFL pre-season games. These were more than just increases over the week prior, too. The blue show was watched by 2.37 million, its biggest audience since June 17. The .57 rating among 18-49 year olds was the best since July 22.

AEW was also coming off a PPV the weekend before, and put some big matches on the latest episode of Rampage. Unfortunately, neither helped grow the audience. Viewership was down 11.5% from the All Out go home, dropping to 429,000. The .14 demo rating was a 12.5% decline from Sept. 2.

ESPN’s coverage of the US Open won the night with a .67 rating, but SmackDown was second on all of television. That included beating ESPN2’s coverage of college football, which scored a .52 to finish second on cable (and third on all of TV). Rampage finished 16th among cable originals.

Thoughts, ratings watching Cagesiders?

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily