Roman Reigns acknowledges being acknowledged on ESPN First Take

When they rolled out a recent round of merchandise for Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, we wondered who would wear them... specifically the one that somewhat kinkily (no shame) read, “Acknowledge Your Daddy.”

ESPN’s First Take answered that question for us. Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky will. He didn’t name drop Roman on the broadcast, but he acknowledged the source of his new catchphrase on Twitter...

Head of the Table mindset on @FirstTake all season with @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/F7x0wBRVf6 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 12, 2022

Triple H’s buddy Stephen A. Smith might not get it, but the Tribal Chief does. Reigns quote-tweeted Orlovsky to tell him he’s got his mind right if he wants his NFL insights to remain on the Island of Relevancy:

Gotta believe it to achieve it.

His consigliere Paul Heyman went into a little more detail:

As #SpecialCounsel to @WWERomanReigns, I must point out that @danorlovsky7 proves himself (ONCE AGAIN) to be far smarter than @stephenasmith, for it is Dan who chooses to ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!

Just a bit of fun on the first Monday morning of the NFL season? Or the start of WWE’s next celebrity angle?

Tribal Chief, we'll see you at SoFi https://t.co/a8khbRyCCg — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 12, 2022

Stay tuned, Daddy Acknowledgers. And everyone else, too.