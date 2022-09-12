Haven’t heard much from former WWE champion Big E since his mini-press tour around SummerSlam. He helped out with a tryout for college athletes before that July show in Nashville, and told lots of interviewers & reporters what was going on with his recovery from the broken neck he suffered back in March.

So we know that we won’t know what the future holds for our guy Large Epsilon until doctors see how his vertebrae are healing next spring. But we’re always excited to see him, and to get a look at what the neck can do. Last night (Sept. 11), E went to the site of WrestleMania 38 to watch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat up the Dallas Cowboy on Sunday Night Football.

Fans of Big E and his alma mater will note that he still appears to be repping the University of Iowa, as he’s wearing the jersey of fellow Hawkeye and current Buc Tristan Wirfs...

We love to see E, his smooth neck moves, and the return of football! Well, Cowboys fans probably aren’t as excited about that last one, but we can all agree on the first two... right?