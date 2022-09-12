Raw airs tonight (Sept. 12) with a live show from Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. This is the second episode of Raw during the five week build towards Extreme Rules, which takes place on October 8.

This isn’t sustainable

The WWE women’s tag team titles are on the line tonight when Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defend the gold against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Aliyah and Rodriguez surprised most fans two weeks ago when they won the vacated belts with a victory against this very same team. Their strategy for winning generally involves Aliyah getting her ass kicked for a while until Raquel tags in and cleans house for the win. It’s been good enough to become the top women’s team in WWE for a few weeks, but this approach isn’t sustainable. Aliyah will have to carry her own weight at some point or else the titles are changing hands soon.

One complicating factor here could be the potential return of Sasha Banks and Naomi. If they show up tonight, will it be to confront the champs, screw Kai and SKY out of winning the belts, or something completely unrelated?

The rest of the title scene

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was pinned by Bayley at Clash at the Castle. Belair wanted to give Bayley a title match last week on Raw, but the Role Model didn’t feel like working on Labor Day. Belair will instead issue an open challenge for the gold tonight. Who will accept the call and try to take out the EST of WWE? Could it be a former champion such as Asuka, Alexa Bliss, or Rhea Ripley?

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a part-time schedule and reportedly isn’t booked for Extreme Rules, so you shouldn’t expect to see him on television much at all this month, including tonight.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are the WWE tag team champions and they might find out later this week who their next challengers are. As far as tonight is concerned, if they are in the building then they’ll probably cross paths with Kevin Owens; KO has made it very clear that he wants a piece of The Bloodline.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley is a fighting champion. He beat The Miz inside a Steel Cage last week, so it’s probably time to find a new opponent for Extreme Rules.

The 24/7 championship occasionally changes hands on house shows, but it has become completely irrelevant as far as WWE television is concerned.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Dominik Mysterio recently kicked Edge in the balls and joined The Judgment Day, so they will wrestle in a match tonight. Edge says Dom is a grown man and has to pay for his actions, while Rey Mysterio is in denial about his son’s betrayal and is trying to protect him.

- After returning to WWE a few weeks ago, Johnny Gargano gets his first match tonight. Austin Theory will likely make his presence known, even if it’s after the match is over.

- Matt Riddle lost a match against Seth Rollins at Clash at the Castle and wants a rematch ASAP. Rollins isn’t interested in fighting Riddle again, so Matt will have to find a way to force the issue.

- Braun Strowman returned to WWE last week and beat up multiple tag teams, including Alpha Academy. Are Otis and Chad Gable in any condition to show up tonight after Braun crushed them last week?

- AJ Styles is bouncing around between other wrestlers’ feuds and doesn’t really have his own story right now. Will that change in time for him to be a factor at Extreme Rules?

- Dexter Lumis put The Miz to sleep inside a steel cage last week and then decided to pet his face. The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa appear to be in over their heads when it comes to dealing with this creep. Is it leading to an actual match, or just more torture for the Miz?

What will you be looking for on Raw?