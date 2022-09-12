WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 12, 2022) from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah will defend the women’s tag team titles against Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in a rematch of the tournament final. Elsewhere, Johnny Gargano will be wrestling for the first time in months while Edge battles The Judgment Day’s newest member, Dominik Mysterio. All that and a whole lot more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 12