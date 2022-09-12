 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Raw results, live blog (Sept. 12, 2022): Tag Team Titles

By Claire Elizabeth
WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 12, 2022) from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah will defend the women’s tag team titles against Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in a rematch of the tournament final. Elsewhere, Johnny Gargano will be wrestling for the first time in months while Edge battles The Judgment Day’s newest member, Dominik Mysterio. All that and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 12

