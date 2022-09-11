The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Extreme Rules event set to take place on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Last year’s show was extreme in name only, considering there was just one stipulation match. We’ll see if that changes this year with the show being held in the birthplace of ECW.

We’re still nearly a full month from showtime, and just one match is official for the card as of this writing:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

After a brief suspension — where she was on TV every week anyway — Rousey was reinstated and immediately placed in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match to determine who would be next to challenge Morgan on this show. She won, because of course she did. Morgan, meanwhile, is fresh off a clean victory over Shayna Baszler at the Clash at the Castle event. She has been champion far longer than anyone expected after stealing the title from Rousey at Money in the Bank.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns is not scheduled to work this show. Elsewhere, WWE has already announced another Fatal 4-Way to determine the next top contenders to the tag team titles, though it’s unclear if that match will happen on this show.