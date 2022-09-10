Sasha & Naomi walk at New York Fashion Week; The Boss teases future acting gigs

We’re still waiting for the return of Sasha Banks & Naomi to WWE television. After reports the Nick Khan/Stephanie McMahon/Triple H regime made peace with the disgruntled former Women’s Tag champs, conventional wisdom was they’d be back after the tournament to crown their successors. Well, that happened almost two weeks ago and we’re still waiting...

There is a Boss ‘n’ Glow sighting to report, however. Fresh off looking amazing and generally being fabulous on the She-Hulk red carpet, Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) hit the runway for New York Fashion Week, the twice-yearly rollout of new collections from major designers.

.@NaomiWWE walks the runway w/Sasha Banks during New York Fashion Week! pic.twitter.com/N9jfBoY03Z — Naomi WWE News (@NaomiWWENews) September 10, 2022

Sasha Banks walking at New York Fashion week #NYFW2022 pic.twitter.com/MTOum8h1z9 — Tiff (@TiffanyLuv24) September 9, 2022

sasha is a new york fashion week model, oh she’s taking it pic.twitter.com/QZuB3EyxCL — sindi!⛈| 11 (@sashasprescott) September 9, 2022

Your friendship has never wavered that means everything to me love you DING DONG thank you for being here for us @itsBayleyWWE (just know you can still get swung on tho ) @SashaBanksWWE #NYFW pic.twitter.com/8Mwha03mfe — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 10, 2022

That last tweet, and Titus O’Neil’s Instagram, reveal the duo have been hanging with some WWE friends while in the Big Apple this week, but even that doesn’t give us much of an indication about their future plans.

Some comments Sasha made during a recent appearance on the episode of Ahch-To Radio: A Star Wars Podcast that dropped yesterday (Sept. 9) might though:

“There is so much that I’m kind of creating right now. It’s all under an umbrella. Like I said, I’m an actor, model, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer, so all within those realms — I’m doing something. So you just have to stay tuned, stay tuned. “But you have a microphone, that’s something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music... I don’t know if that’s the number one next thing, because acting — there’s a lot of things coming with acting right now. I’m really starting to focus my mind around music, and that music realm and being kind of a director in a space of creating kind of a musical video piece.”

Obviously a main focus of an interview on a Star Wars podcast will be on Banks/Varnado’s role as Koska Reeves on The Mandalorian, so it’s natural she’d tease more acting work. There’s a fair amount of wrestling talk in the episode, and Sasha certainly doesn’t seem to be shying away for that part of her career. Will she have to squeeze it around modeling, acting, and music video directing?

Time will tell. For now let’s just say both women looked fabulous in NYC this week.