After every WWE PPV, we ask you all to rank each match on the show using the star rating system made famous by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

The results are in from Clash at the Castle, the latest stadium event, and first in the United Kingdom in 30 years. Below you’ll see how our little corner of the wrestle web graded what happened in the ring in Cardiff on Sept. 3 — and how our subjective grades compare to Meltzer’s.

Many have asked “why Dave?”, which to me is fairly obvious. Love, hate, or don’t care about him, the Observer Star Rating is the proverbial industry standard. No one else’s are tracked by Wikipedia and other web outlets. You can’t place online bets on what grades other pundits will give big matches.

But in order to not make this all about Meltz, we added another fan-voted rating to the mix - this one from Cagematch. That site uses a ten point scale, so we’ve halved their ratings for ease of comparison.

Here’s what that all looks like:

Really no surprises here. Sheamus promises bangers, and he & Gunther delivered one for the ages last Saturday. Their Intercontinental title slobberknocker ran away with our “Match of the Night” poll from immediately after the show, got five stars from Dave and the highest rating the Cageside Community’s ever handed out (as we discussed around when Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes’ outing at Hell in a Cell became our previous highest rated match, we’ll never see a perfect score in either of the multiple voter systems).

Both the Observer and Cagematch were within a half-star of our Community on all seven Clash matches. The biggest deltas were for the women’s trios bout and the main event, where divisive finishes probably contributed to the variation.

By average match rating, this was easily everyone’s highest rated WWE show of the past year. It was helped by having a small number of matches, but it was helped even more by all those matches being good-to-great.

You can see that in our rundown of scores for all of WWE’s PLEs since last August:

Do Cageside’s Community Ratings match up with your personal ones? Any final thoughts on Clash at the Castle?