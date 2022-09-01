There have been rumors going around for months now, pretty much since the event was announced, that former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury would be involved in the WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV), which is scheduled for this Sat., Sept. 3, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales. It was just a question of what capacity.

Now we know:

“Hi, Tyson Fury here. I’m really excited for the first WWE Premium Live Event in 30 years going down at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Battle at the Castle, where Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed heavyweight championship. I will be sat ringside, live and exclusive, to watch this great event. Check it out, guys. All the best, god bless. See you all there. Cannot wait! Psyched!”

He may not know the actual name of the event — and I love that they didn’t even ask him to record it again to get it right — but he’ll be there for the big show and seemingly ready to work something out with McIntyre, with whom he’s been challenging to a match for literally years now.

Stay tuned!