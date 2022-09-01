Former Universal champion reportedly returning to WWE next week (Possible SPOILER)

Earlier this week, rumor had it there were people inside WWE high on the idea of bringing back former Universal champion Braun Strowman.

Seems those people had some convincing arguments, because PWInsider is reporting Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) will return on Raw next Mon., Sept. 5 in Kansas City. The site confirmed the news with multiple sources.

It’s easy to see what attracts wrestling promoters to the former Strongman competitor, and Strowman is in even better shape now than he was during his 2015-2021 run with WWE. But he’s also a 38 year old with mobility issues.

Booking doomed Braun as much as anything under Vince McMahon. He had stretches where he was over as a menacing hoss, but also got The Big Show treatment with multiple heel/face turns. As a good guy, he often given comedy or kid-friendly material to do (everybody remembers the Strowman Express train whistle, right?) which would undermine his credibility as a threat.

We’ll see how Triple H & team use the Monster Among Men.

Since being released in the summer of ‘21, Strowman’s worked some independent dates as The Titan. He also looked to be a centerpiece of EC3’s Control Your Narrative, and it will be interesting to see how that effort does without a big former WWE star on the card.

Thoughts on the return of Braun, Cagesiders?