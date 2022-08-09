While they weren’t in the same stratosphere as last Monday, WWE’s numbers on Mon., Aug. 8 still outpaced the competition on cable.

Average viewership across the shows three hours was 1.96 million, 12% off Aug. 1’s SummerSlam fallout episode. The .54 rating among 18-49 year olds was an 11% week-to-week decline.

There are at least two silver linings.

Raw again easily won the night on cable, even with a big news story in the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Florida resort/home. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was closest to WWE with a .33 in the demo. The only show on all of television to beat Raw was ABC’s The Bachelorette, which clocked in .75 rating.

Hourly holds were strong, too — especially among the under 50 crowd from the second to the third. You can see that in the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.95 million / .51

Hour Two: 2.05 million / .56

Hour Three: 1.87 million / .54

It seems they held some of the folks who tuned in to see Triple H’s post-SummerSlam vision, and kept their interest throughout the show. How long will they stick around, especially with the NFL season right around the corner? Does The Game have enough surprises up his sleeve to hold the numbers at this level, or will they go lower as the buzz wears off?

Give us your take, gang.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily