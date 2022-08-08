Ciampa comes up short in U.S. title bid

WWE went all out pushing Tommaso Ciampa en route to his United States title shot against Bobby Lashley on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, Ohio. He was given a lot of play in promos over the weekend, then got a few vignettes, and they made sure to showcase the fact that he was dedicating the match to Harley Race, the first U.S. champion.

It seemed clear we were setting up for what would presumably be one of the biggest wins of his career and easily the biggest win since he joined the main roster.

After a back-and-forth battle, one that saw Ciampa use every trick in the book, every cheat he could, with The Miz assisting him all the way up until AJ Styles ran in to get him out of there, Ciampa tapped to the Hurt Lock.

So much for that big win. The Miz factor just wasn’t enough.

