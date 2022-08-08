When WWE revealed the official bracket for the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, it seemed obvious there were some first round match-ups that sure looked like glorified bye weeks for some of the teams involved. The very first match of the tournament proved to be just that.

Indeed, the new duo of IYO SKY & Dakota Kai had little trouble dealing with 24/7 title rivals Dana Brooke & Tamina Snuka, beating them clean something of a sloppy match. They advance to the second round, where they’ll face the winner of the Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop match.

That’s awfully convenient, considering they already have a feud brewing with Bliss & Asuka, and a six-woman tag team match scheduled against them — with Bayley and Bianca Belair making up the other two — at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event early next month in Cardiff, Wales.

Like I said, might as well be first round byes.

