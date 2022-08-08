WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament bracket revealed

WWE announced during Friday Night SmackDown last week that the long awaited women’s tag team championship tournament would finally be kicking off on Monday Night Raw this week. Adam Pearce said teams were forming over the weekend.

Now we know who those teams are, along with a bracket showcasing every match-up:

Rumors persist that WWE is working on bringing back Sasha Banks & Naomi, so it’s at least notable they aren’t involved here. It’s not unreasonable to think that if they do get it all worked out they could be awaiting the winners.

But who will the winners be?

These are all thrown together teams, of course, but many of the squads have plenty of history together, like Tamina & Dana Brooke and Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop. It’s also worth noting we’ve got one team of wrestlers from NXT 2.0: Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. That’s noteworthy because Stark is set to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT women’s championship at NXT Heatwave next week.

The tournament begins tonight!

Follow along with Raw right here.