John Laurinaitis reportedly fired by WWE

John Laurinaitis’ second stint in charge of WWE’s Talent Relations program was placed on hold when he was named in The Wall Street Journal’s initial story on the hush money scandal that eventually led to Vince McMahon’s resignation. The company put Laurinaitis on administrative leave while the Board investigated the allegations of misconduct against both men.

According to PWInsider, Lauriniatis has now been terminated by WWE. The site’s sources say he was fired within the last week. It was kept quiet for the “obvious reasons.”

A former wrestler (still known by his ring name, “Johnny Ace”) who moved into a producer role at WCW, Laurinaitis started with WWE after Vince McMahon bought WCW. He worked his way up through the talent relations department until a 2012 demotion (as mentioned in The Wall Street Journal’s reporting, this coincides with one of the allegations against McMahon and Laurinaitis the Board is investigating). He resumed control of Talent Relations in 2021.

Laurinaitis was also an on-screen authority figure on Raw in the early 2010s, and had a recurring role as himself on Total Divas and Total Bellas, where he married The Bellas’ mother Kathy Colace during the course of those reality shows.