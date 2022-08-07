Bray Wyatt posts another cryptic message we can all look too far into

It’s been over a year now since Bray Wyatt was released by WWE. During that time, fans have been hanging on his every word in the hopes that he’ll either be coming back, or showing up in AEW, or just generally getting back into the pro wrestling business.

He’s stoked those flames quite a few times with cryptic messages hinting at as much. The last time we checked in with him, he had changed his Twitter bio to showcase a quote from Vince McMahon during the former WWE CEO and Chairman of the Board’s final days with the company.

Now, he’s back with another message that is littered with references WWE, AEW, and beyond:

I’m not going to pretend to know what he’s trying to say here, because attempting to decipher Wyatt’s messages is often an exercise in futility, but at the very least it seems to indicate he may be getting closer to showing up somewhere, anywhere.

As always, stay tuned.