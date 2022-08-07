A way too early poll on how Triple H is doing running WWE creative

So much of the focus of recent WWE television has been fans looking for ways the company has changed doing business since Vince McMahon resigned and Triple H took over as head of creative. Some of the differences have been noticeable, but a lot of what the promotion does has remained the same.

Either way, it’s far too early to make any real judgement on the matter.

But that’s not going to stop us from asking how you feel about it anyway!

Under Triple H, we’ve seen things like IYO SKY get called up to the main roster, Dakota Kai brought back to align with her and a returning Bayley, Karrion Kross come back and instantly get thrown into the main event scene, Tommaso Ciampa getting a push, a seemingly more relaxed commentary team, wrestlers actually able to use that term again, and more.

With all that in mind, my question to you is quite simple. Take the poll below to let us know how you’re feeling.