WWE Clash at the Castle match card, rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Clash at the Castle show set to take place on Sat., Sept. 3, 2022, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It’s been 30 years since the last time the promotion held a major stadium show in the United Kingdom.

We’re just under one month from showtime, and there are only a pair of matches official for the card:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

After many weeks of McIntyre doing his very best to book a ticket to the main event of this show, he finally beat Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match to make it official.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

After Morgan got a cheap win over Ronda Rousey, the latter was suspended for lashing out and attacking a referee. A Gauntlet match was held to find a new top contender on SmackDown this past week and Baszler emerged victorious.

Karrion Kross returned on Friday Night SmackDown this week and stuck his nose into the main event picture, so it’s at least possible he gets involved in some way.

A tournament to crown new women’s tag team champions will begin on Monday Night Raw next week and one would think that could be leading to this show. Edge’s schedule would also seem to line up with a match here.

Are they grabbing your interest?