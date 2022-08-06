Edge advertised for every Raw leading to Clash at the Castle

Edge made his return to WWE at SummerSlam after a couple months away selling The Judgment Day turning against him. He immediately got right back to feuding with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

During an appearance on Monday Night Raw the next evening, he kept that going.

Now, PW Insider notes he’s advertised for every episode of Raw all the way up until Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3 in Cardiff, Wales. That’s a big stadium show, where the assumption is WWE will bring all its big stars to the table. Edge, of course, is one of those stars.

He’s still not full time, but it’s good to know, at least, that even at part-time status we can know we’ll be seeing him a whole lot in the near future. We’ll see wherever that leads after.

Perhaps Beth Phoenix arrives to align with him to go up against Judgment Day alongside him?