WWE books a match for Raw, SmackDown next week

WWE has been pretty good of late at setting up much of the card for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown ahead of time, usually doing so even within the show that particular week. There isn’t much set for next week’s shows coming out of this week’s, however.

For the red brand, we already knew Tommaso Ciampa would be challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States championship in a couple days. Now, the company has also announced a singles match pitting Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor. Edge hasn’t officially been announced, but his shadow looms large over all of this.

Over on the blue brand, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a proper number one contender match, at least for Nakamura, setting up an Intercontinental title showdown against reigning Champion GUNTHER next week.

We’re still nearly a full month out from Clash at the Castle, so there’s plenty of time for WWE to get to figuring out the card. A lot of tickets have already been sold, and the stadium in Cardiff, Wales will be full. Still, there are matches to be made and we should expect some more announcements for Raw and SmackDown to set that up.

In the meantime, this is what we’ve got.

