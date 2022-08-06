Pearce: Teams are being formed now for WWE women’s tag title tournament

WWE announced during Friday Night SmackDown this week that the tag team championship tournament first announced back in May will be going ahead as originally planned, and it will begin starting on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

In a separate announcement post from Adam Pearce, he said “teams are being formed right now.”

“The women’s divisions of both Raw and SmackDown are in the beginning processes of forming teams, all in the hopes of attaching their names to that championship history.”

There’s one team already excited for the prospect of this:

Considering how few wrestlers there are in each division, one has to think we’re looking at a four team tournament here.

Here are the women’s rosters for both brands as listed on WWE.com as of this writing. It should be noted Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai haven’t yet been added to the Raw roster but that’s where they are as of now:

Raw

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Becky Lynch (out injured)

Bianca Belair (current Raw women’s champion)

Carmella

Dana Brooke

Doudrop

Liv Morgan (still listed here on the company website, current SmackDown women’s champion)

Nikki A.S.H.

Carmella

Rhea Ripley

Tamina

SmackDown

Aliyah

Charlotte Flair (still on hiatus)

Lacey Evans

Naomi (still listed)

Natalya

Raquel Rodriguez

Ronda Rousey

Sasha Banks (still listed)

Shayna Baszler (will be challenging Morgan for the SmackDown women’s title at Clash at the Castle)

Shotzi

Sonya Deville

Xia Li

Sasha Banks and Naomi are still listed despite the fact that they walked out and vacated the titles necessitating this tournament in the first place. There have been rumors and reports that WWE is working to bring them back, but the fact this tournament is moving forward would make one think talks have stalled.

Or, perhaps, a big surprise is on the way.

We’ll have to stay tuned on that.

In the meantime, feel free to fantasy book some squads based on those talent rosters.