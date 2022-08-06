Pearce: Teams are being formed now for WWE women’s tag title tournament

WWE announced during Friday Night SmackDown this week that the tag team championship tournament first announced back in May will be going ahead as originally planned, and it will begin starting on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
In a separate announcement post from Adam Pearce, he said “teams are being formed right now.”
It is official. pic.twitter.com/WaGlrq1CEC— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 6, 2022
“The women’s divisions of both Raw and SmackDown are in the beginning processes of forming teams, all in the hopes of attaching their names to that championship history.”
There’s one team already excited for the prospect of this:
Oh……..dats interesting. Hahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/RGaf2hGbzm pic.twitter.com/hh5s0n48BG— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 6, 2022
Considering how few wrestlers there are in each division, one has to think we’re looking at a four team tournament here.
Here are the women’s rosters for both brands as listed on WWE.com as of this writing. It should be noted Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai haven’t yet been added to the Raw roster but that’s where they are as of now:
Raw
Alexa Bliss
Asuka
Becky Lynch (out injured)
Bianca Belair (current Raw women’s champion)
Carmella
Dana Brooke
Doudrop
Liv Morgan (still listed here on the company website, current SmackDown women’s champion)
Nikki A.S.H.
Carmella
Rhea Ripley
Tamina
SmackDown
Aliyah
Charlotte Flair (still on hiatus)
Lacey Evans
Naomi (still listed)
Natalya
Raquel Rodriguez
Ronda Rousey
Sasha Banks (still listed)
Shayna Baszler (will be challenging Morgan for the SmackDown women’s title at Clash at the Castle)
Shotzi
Sonya Deville
Xia Li
Sasha Banks and Naomi are still listed despite the fact that they walked out and vacated the titles necessitating this tournament in the first place. There have been rumors and reports that WWE is working to bring them back, but the fact this tournament is moving forward would make one think talks have stalled.
Or, perhaps, a big surprise is on the way.
We’ll have to stay tuned on that.
In the meantime, feel free to fantasy book some squads based on those talent rosters.
Loading comments...