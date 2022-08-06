The Bloodline aren’t the same without Paul Heyman

When this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown opened with two GMC Yukon XL’s pulling up to the arena, I remembered Triple H is in charge of creative now and immediately feared we were about to witness a hit-and-run, or a potential kidnapping. You know how wild those NXT parking lots can get.

No one is safe out there.

Then The Bloodline got out, everyone inside the arena cheered to acknowledge their presence, and yours truly could relax. Surely no one would be dumb enough to try anything on these three.

Wait, three?

Indeed, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso rolled up sans the Wise Man, Paul Heyman. His absence was immediately noticeable, because Reigns wasn’t being flanked by someone staring at him as he simply existed in the world.

Later, Reigns cut a promo saying that while he respects Brock Lesnar he still hates him because he tried to kill poor Paul at SummerSlam and now it’s unclear when exactly he’ll be back. This is devastating news, considering, again, The Bloodline simply aren’t the same without Paul Heyman.

Let’s hope The Wise Man heals up quick and returns sooner rather than later.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: