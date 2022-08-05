Karrion Kross returns to WWE ... with Scarlett Bordeaux this time

There were rumors and reports going around early in the day today that WWE had considered bringing Karrion Kross back into the fold. With Triple H now running creative, it only made sense to think that perhaps one of his golden boys in NXT would get another shot on the main roster now that Vince McMahon, who used him horrendously during his initial run on Monday Night Raw last year, is out of the picture.

Sure enough, he’s back.

Kross made his return on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown and he’s immediately getting in on the main event action.

While Drew McIntyre was confronting The Bloodline and seemingly about to brawl with Roman Reigns and The Usos, he was stopped short by an entrance that looked oddly familiar. A woman was standing near the entrance way, and then McIntyre was attacked from behind.

It was Kross.

It was Scarlett Bordeaux, right by his side this time.

She placed the hourglass in the ring, turned it upside down, and Kross stared down the current WWE Universal champion.

Here we go, folks.

