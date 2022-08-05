WWE is finally doing the women’s tag team championship tournament

While we’ve been looking for any sign we can that rumors of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to WWE are legitimate, the promotion made a breaking news announcement on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

There will indeed still be a tournament to crown new women’s tag team champions, and that tournament will begin next week on Monday Night Raw. No participants for said tournament were announced.

BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw!



Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pH6kKH7Bun — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2022

The first word of this tournament came all the way back on May 20, when the company announced on SmackDown that Banks and Naomi were suspended. They were forced to vacate the titles and that’s how WWE would crown new champs.

Except nothing ever came of it. Weeks and then months passed with nary an update. It seemed they may never bring the titles back at all.

Then, everything changed. Vince McMahon resigned from his position as CEO and Chairman of the Board, Triple H took over creative, and things are looking up for the women’s division overall.

We’ll see you next week for the start of this tournament, and stay tuned for any more word on the future of Banks & Naomi in WWE.