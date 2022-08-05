SmackDown women’s championship match official for Clash at the Castle

WWE went back to one of its tried and true tropes to find the next number one contender to Liv Morgan and the SmackDown women’s championship by doing a multi-woman match on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. That’s right, a Gauntlet match!

Sonya Deville was first out, and she managed to pin Aliyah in relatively short order.

Raquel Rodriguez joined next and she managed to overpower Deville to get her out.

Shotzi entered to try her luck shortly after, but she got powerbombed through the mat and eliminated.

Xia Li was next up. She, too, fell to Rodriguez.

Would the same fate await Natalya, who sprinted to the ring to get involved as fast as possible? It sure would! She threatened early with a bad submission but was also pinned.

The last hurdle for Rodriguez to clear was Shayna Baszler. She fought valiantly, but ultimately couldn’t keep the run alive and was pinned.

So it’s official. Morgan will defend the SmackDown women’s championship against Baszler at the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on Sat., Sept. 3, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales.

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s show right here.