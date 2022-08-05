Liv Morgan’s Clash challenger to be determined on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is in big trouble with WWE. So even though Ronda has a very good case for a SmackDown Women’s title rematch after she made Liv Morgan tap out before she was pinned at SummerSlam, the UFC Hall of Famer may not be around for Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3 in Cardiff.

Which means WWE needs a challenger for Liv. And now they’ve told us how they plan to determine who gets that opportunity on SmackDown tonight (Aug. 5)...

No one in that graphic (Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Sonya Deville) has really been built for a title shot, but there are some good potential matches in the mix... and a month to build a program for Wales.

There’s also the possibility someone crashes tonight’s party. We got a hype video for Charlotte Flair on the SummerSlam broadcast, and she should be close to returning after getting married (and selling a kayfabe arm break). Kayfabe suspension aside, Rousey actually is rumored to still be working Clash at the Castle. Maybe she’ll Stone Cold her way into the arena tonight and mess with WWE’s plans?

We’ll see what happens on the show. WWE has also announced that Undisputed WWE Universal champ Roman Reigns will address his Clash challenger Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, and Shinsuke Nakamura will get a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title if he can beat Ludwig Kaiser in Greenville, South Carolina.

