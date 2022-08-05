Bayley wants the WWE’s women to work ‘a little less selfishly’

As we saw when she went down with a knee injury, people in wrestling have a high opinion of Bayley. We’ve gotten another example of why with her return at SummerSlam with a pair of women from NXT that she apparently pitched should come along with her — including one in Dakota Kai who WWE released after the folks then in charge decided she wasn’t “main roster material.”

Corey Graves and Vic Joseph talk to Bayley a lot about the formation of her new group with Kai & IYO SKY on the latest After The Bell podcast. They also get her on record about her vision for women’s wrestling in WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone and everyone senses a real opportunity to make some changes.

Her answer is quite interesting...

“It’s going to be a long road... just putting things together and just trying to show certain people — or try to get the whole locker room on the same page. If we worked a little less selfishly, if we kind of see the bigger picture. I don’t even know how to answer it without calling people out [laughs]... “I really want — I feel like we’ve been in this tunnel of, we’re trying to show our bosses, ‘I have what it takes.’ ‘No, I have what it takes.’ It just turns us against each other. It’s like, ‘Dude, no, let’s show them all what we can do.’ If we all show that we can get along, and do a show, and we’re not going to complain about every little thing, then it’ll make them want to give us more because we’re easy to work with. “There’s a fine line of fighting for what you believe in and then trying to make the best out of every situation. I think I could calm people in the locker room and help them to grow. I bring in how to navigate these things to further the division. I want the tag titles to come back and to be a very important role on the show. “I am capable to — I get along with most everybody, and I think I can help people realize I’m not doing this because I’m selfish, and I’m not doing this because I want it all about me. I’m doing this for the bigger picture, and it’s going to be better in the end. So just trust the process. Trust me. Trust what we’re doing.” “I’m not saying that that [everyone working together for the good of the whole division] is not the case right now. I just think sometimes we get so wrapped up in this hamster wheel and we just do our job and then like, ‘Okay, let me go back and do whatever.’ It’s going to take a lot more focus to take this to the next level, which I think we’re gonna to get to.”

Who does Bayley want to call out? Is it reading too much between the lines to think she thinks she might have been able to keep Sasha Banks & Naomi in the fold if she’d been around in May?

Let us know what you think, and let us know if you trust Bayley — and the process — to bring a better tomorrow to the women of WWE.