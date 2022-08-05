WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 5, 2022) with a live show emanating from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring all the fallout from the SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) that went down just this past Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Not much is advertised for tonight’s episode. We’ll almost certainly here from Drew McInytre, who is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship at next month’s Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom. One wrestler we won’t see tonight is Ronda Rousey; she was suspended after attacking a WWE referee at SummerSlam.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 5