One of WWE’s top prospects in their NIL program is A.J. Ferrari, who wrestled for Oklahoma State University when WWE announced he was part of their first ever NIL class. However, a sexual assault investigation in July led to Ferrari being removed from the OSU wrestling program, and now he’s been charged with sexual battery.

News On 6 summarizes Ferrari’s situation as follows:

“An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday morning for former Oklahoma State wrestler A.J. Ferrari, who prosecutors charged with sexual battery. The Payne County District Court processed the charge and Ferrari’s bond is set at $25,000. An unnamed woman accused Ferrari of sexual assault in July.”

When news of a sexual assault investigation was first reported in July, Ferrari’s attorney Derek Chance issued the following statement:

“The allegations against AJ are false. It is unfortunate that a student-athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete.” AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out.”

We’ll bring you more on this story as we have it, Cagesiders.