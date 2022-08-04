Cageside Seats: The Podcast! wants in on creative

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Stella & Marcus have weird energy! But that’s appropriate because the energy in the pro-wrestling world is all over the place. We got returns. We got injuries. We got the will they/won’t they rumors of contract negotiations. It’s an exciting time to be a wrestling fan, and the ratings prove it.

Pop into the comments and share your thoughts about Bayley's new faction, Adam Cole's promo, Becky's injury, the new creative direction in AEW & WWE or any of the other topics we touched on. Especially if it's to talk about The Miz on Supernatural.

