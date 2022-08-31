The ratings and viewership data are in for the Aug. 30 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode was watched by 676,000, and scored a .15 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. That’s virtually the same audience number the show had last week, with an uptick (7%) in the demo.

The Worlds Collide go home show kept NXT in the cable top ten for the third straight week. Only ESPN’s coverage of US Open Tennis and Fox News programming did better than WWE on the night. Last night’s audience number was the seventh best since the 2.0 reboot — and three of those have come this month.

It certainly seems like the former black-and-gold brand has some momentum. Is it better than it was a few months ago, or is this more because of overall excitement for Triple H’s WWE?

Let us know what you think after you refresh your memory about NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.