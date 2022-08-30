NXT Worlds Collide gets two more title matches

The upcoming NXT Worlds Collide event, scheduled for this Sun., Sept. 4, 2022, at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, is largely about unifying the titles from NXT 2.0 and NXT UK now that the latter has shut down in advance of the launch of NXT Europe.

To that end, the promotion still needed to book the tag team title unification match, and we got that on this week’s episode of television. The Creed Brothers, the current NXT tag team champs, got mixed up with Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, the current NXT UK tag team champions, with Pretty Deadly and Gallus also getting involved. A massive brawl pitting each team against each other led to the announcement of a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match, winner takes all.

But that wasn’t all.

Later still, Carmelo Hayes was lamenting his lack of an opponent on the big show. The North American championship doesn’t need unified, so instead of booking him against an NXT UK import, we got another world colliding — the main roster.

Ricochet showed up and, like Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop before him, issued a challenge that was immediately accepted. So it’s on!

Here’s the updated match card: