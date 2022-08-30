Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop are getting an NXT tag team title match at Worlds Collide

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, having just won a non-title match on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, were cutting a promo claiming there were no challengers for them at the upcoming Worlds Collide event scheduled for this Sun., Sept. 4, 2022, at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. They weren’t wrong!
Thankfully, a couple of new challengers showed up.
IS THIS HAPPENING?!?!@WWENikkiASH and @DoudropWWE have their sights set on the #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Titles! #NXTWorldsCollide @Katana_WWE @wwekayden pic.twitter.com/1tFwa5aHpY— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
Indeed, Doudrop made her way out first, followed by Nikki A.S.H. and the main roster duo challenged them to a match at the big event. Said challenge was instantly accepted, and commentary made clear it’s on.
Just like that.
Here’s the updated Worlds Collide match card:
- NXT/NXT UK Championship Unification: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c)
- NXT/NXT UK Women’s Championship Unification: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport
- NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop
