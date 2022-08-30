Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop are getting an NXT tag team title match at Worlds Collide

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, having just won a non-title match on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, were cutting a promo claiming there were no challengers for them at the upcoming Worlds Collide event scheduled for this Sun., Sept. 4, 2022, at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. They weren’t wrong!

Thankfully, a couple of new challengers showed up.

Indeed, Doudrop made her way out first, followed by Nikki A.S.H. and the main roster duo challenged them to a match at the big event. Said challenge was instantly accepted, and commentary made clear it’s on.

Just like that.

Here’s the updated Worlds Collide match card: