Kurt Angle played the hits in his return to Raw

WWE brought Hall of Famer & Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle back for Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh last night (Aug. 29).

Angle’s last few acts in WWE didn’t really work as intended. His run as Raw General Manager provided some laughs as Kurt’s character was inept even by wrestling authority figure standards — and it did give us this EPIC photograph. But even though playing a goof is one of Angle’s greatest strengths as a performer, it wasn’t the best use of the legend. And everyone, including Kurt, was disappointed by his retirement angle, which ended with a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

All involved seemed determined to make sure this Angle appearance delivered in a way those stories failed. He was involved in two angles/segments, both of which hearkened back to classic moments from his Attitude/Ruthless Aggression era prime.

Street Profits win over Alpha Academy kept Kurt from having to join Master Gable & Otis. There was really no wrong way to go with this one. If Angle was sticking around for a bit, a longer storyline with Gable (a guy who could believably be the long-lost son his former tag partner once played opposite Angle) could be great. Doesn’t look like he will be though, but we did learn that our Olympic hero isn’t a fan of whatever kind of drank Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins keep in those red Solo cups. Instead, Kurt messily enjoying his favorite beverage.

We also got a reunion with half of the SmackDown Six, and Edge recreating one of the most famous bits in WWE history...

Sometimes giving fans the classics is just good business. In this case, it meant a lot to Angle, to Pittsburgh, and to wrestling fans around the world.

And that doesn’t suck.