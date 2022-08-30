WWE NXT preview (Aug. 30, 2022): Impending incursion

NXT 2.0 airs tonight (Aug. 30) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Friendly reminder: There’s a PPV PLE Sunday

Worlds Collide is a show we’ve only known about for a couple of weeks. But considering it will end a chapter for an entire brand of the company and have to not get lost in the shuffle of a busy Labor Day weekend of wrestling, it should be a pretty big deal. Yet, as of right now, we have two matches booked for Sun., Sept. 4 at 4pm ET.

Those two matches will unify NXT Prime & UK titles, If that’s to be the theme for the entire show, there are only two more than can conceivable added... but there’s not a particularly straightforward path to either.

Both NXT Tag Team champs The Creeds and NXT UK Tag titleholders Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs will be in action tonight, but they’ll be in six-person matches where their belts aren’t on the line (Brutus & Julius Creed will team with their Diamond Mine mate Damon Kemp against The Gallus Boys, while Briggs & Jensen head into action with Fallon Henley to take on Pretty Deadly & Lash Legend).

The easy way to get to unify these would have been to have Gallus take the UK straps when they challenged the country lads for them last Tuesday. But the end of that match provides a blue print should Shawn Michaels & team want to book a unification bout. Wolfgang & The Coffeys won last week via countout thanks to Legend, Elton Prince & Kit Wilson mixing it up with Henley, Briggs & Jensen, with Diamond Mine attacking Gallus post-match. Bust up tonight’s matches in similar fashion — or sticking with what seems to be Triple H’s house style, have a brawl breakout between two of the teams that spills over into the other’s match. Then give us a 4way for the unified title at Worlds Collide.

There’s also North American champion Carmelo Hayes. NXT UK’s secondary men’s belt is an odd duck (the Heritage Cup title is defended in British Rounds matches), so who knows where it fits in plans for the NXT Europe brand that launches next year. It hasn’t been mentioned on NXT Prime yet, but that could be because the episode where Noam Dar won it from Mark Coffey just aired last Thursday (that didn’t stop them when setting up Sunday’s main event, but [shrug emoji]).

Hayes isn’t happy he’s not currently booked for Worlds Collide, and plans to air his grievances tonight...

Have Dar answer the challenge, and boom, we’re at four matches for Sunday! Give them each a big chunk of time and pad the show with videos about NXT UK’s history and teases for NXT Europe, and we’ve got a nice little Sunday afternoon rasslin’ show!

The rest of the title scene

He won’t win the belt on our screens until this Thursday, but NXT UK champ Tyler Bate already signed the contract for a unification bout with NXT titleholder Bron Breakker.

After last Tuesday’s arrival of NXT UK Women’s champion Meiko Satomura, Mandy Rose’s lengthy NXT Women’s title reign was already in jeopardy. But then Blair Davenport argued her way into their unification match (she is #1 contender for Satomura’s belt), and now Toxic Attraction’s leader could lose without even taking a pin or submission.

One set of titles that definitely doesn’t have a UK equivalent are the NXT Women’s Tag Team ones recently won by Kayden Carter & Katana Chance. Doesn’t mean they can’t be added to Sunday’s line-up though, and their non-title match against Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley could tell us how they do just that.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- His return to the developmental show has been all over the place, but Apollo Crews seemed to find his footing last week when he was Grayson Waller’s guest on the arrogant Aussie’s new talk show. We’ll see if he can keep that momentum going when he faces Waller in a match tonight.

- Joe Gacy’s trying to recruit him to his cult, and Gacy & The Dyad are clearly getting to Cameron Grimes. But is the former North American champion planning to join Schism, or luring them into a trap?

- What’s next for Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton after they delivered in the main event last week when Choo won their feud in a fun Lights Out match?

- Will we see Indi Hartwell again this week after last Tuesday’s bittersweet reunion with Dexter Lumis? Or is she heading for the bright lights of the main roster along with Santos Escobar & the rest of Legado Del Fantasma?

What will you be looking for on NXT tonight?