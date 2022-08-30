WWE NXT results, live blog (Aug. 30, 2022): Worlds Collide go home

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what’s been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: It’s the final push to Sun., Sept. 4’s historic live event pitting the stars of NXT against their UK counterparts. Diamond Mine battles Gallus in a six-man, while Pretty Deady & Lash Legend take on Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley in a mixed tag. Plus, Apollo Crews wrestles Grayson Waller, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance take on Icy Nile & Tatum Paxley, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 30