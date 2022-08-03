The ratings and viewership data are in for the Aug. 2 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show’s viewership rose for the third consecutive week. Last night’s 649K viewers was 8% better than last week. NXT’s 18-49 year old demographic rating rose to .15 — a 15% increase over the past two shows.

That’s the highest NXT’s been in those metrics since June. They also helped the show land at number seven among cable originals on the night. The unusually high ranking for WWE & USA is somewhat relative; the only things ahead of it were Fox News programs and MTV’s Catfish.

So while NXT didn’t face major competition, and last night’s numbers are still well within the range the show’s been in for a while now, growing the audience is never bad. Will these viewers stick around through Heatwave and beyond? What impact does goodwill about the changes behind-the-scenes have?

Let us know what you think. Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.