WWE featured eight total matches on the main card of SummerSlam 2022, which took place on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 39 minutes, and 37 seconds (3h 39m 37s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the eight matches that took place during this event:

22m 55s: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

15m 10s: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

14m 15s: Logan Paul vs. The Miz

13m 23s: The Usos vs. Street Profits

11m 09s: The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

10m 39s: Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

4m 43s: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

4m 34s: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

These times add up to 1h 36m 48s, which is roughly 44.1% of the show. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 132 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.6%.

The main thing that stands out is Brock Lesnar actually had the longest match of the night. Last Man Standing matches should go long due to the numerous ten counts that are built into the fight, but wrestling fans have come to expect Lesnar matches sometimes don’t even reach 10 minutes, let alone 20.

WWE’s strange decision to pull Rollins vs. Matt Riddle from the card may have been related to time constraints after all. One rumor indicates that Ronda Rousey’s match was shorter than planned due to Logan Paul’s match going long earlier in the night. If WWE was trying to keep this card under four hours, perhaps cutting Rollins vs. Riddle from the show was the best way to do it. However, the Rollins decision was rumored to have been made before his angle on Raw earlier that week, and I don’t know if WWE would gave figured out the timing for SummerSlam almost a week in advance.

WWE’s stadium events typically have less match time than a standard WWE PPV, and that was the case once again here. There was a very long entrance path that contributed to this result. Roman Reigns was approaching Undertaker levels of entrance time, with his entrance theme playing for about 5m 35s before the match. Lesnar’s entrance music played for 3m 36s before the match, including his tractor drive to the ring. Those combined entrance music times (9m 11s) are in the same ballpark as the combined match times for Lashley and Morgan (9m 17s).

Even though top stars AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and Rollins didn’t wrestle on this show, WWE did find ways to incorporate them into the event. In the case of McIntyre and Rollins, this included separate segments in the venue between matches.

WWE events airing on Peacock also include extra video packages for specific wrestlers, I assume to account for Peacock subscribers who don’t pay the extra cost to have ads completely removed.

These are some of the reasons why the overall match time for SummerSlam fell below 50%. The end result was pretty darn close to last year’s SummerSlam card.

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?