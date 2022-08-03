These mind games are getting out of control

Mind games are a staple of the pro wrestling industry, especially in WWE, who have employed a great many sports entertainers who have utilized as much to win important matches, or at least give themselves an edge going into an important matches. We’ve seen various games played, including hauntings, kidnappings, and more but we may have seen the most disturbing mind game yet on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0.

Look at this sick display:

My god.

He poked himself, with extreme intensity, and drew a bit of blood to sign a contract with. Then, somebody stop this man, he attempted to shake hands with the champion.

They’ve simply gone too far with this. I, for one, am going to have trouble sleeping for the remainder of the week thanks to the image of the number one contender to the NXT championship poking himself in the one finger.

I sincerely hope the rest of you are doing okay with it.

Anyway, here are the rest of the videos from NXT 2.0 this week: